FEU takes down Ateneo to reach UAAP men's volleyball finals
MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws ended a six-year finals drought in UAAP men's volleyball after thwarting the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their Final Four clash in Season 81.
The battle was intense from the opening minute, but it was the second-seed FEU which emerged victorious as it defeated the third-seed Ateneo, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 4.
Jude Garcia led the Tamaraws' attack with 14 points while John Bugaoan and Richard Solis combined for 25 points in the win.
Anthony Koyfman, who donned the Blue Eagles colors for the last time, recorded a team-best 21 points in the losing effort.
Ateneo looked primed to force a do-or-die match after taking the maiden set, but a Ron Medalla error in the 2nd set paved the way for FEU to tie things up.
The Blue Eagles then opened the 3rd set off a 5-0 run only to trail 19-20 before a Basti Cuerva service error gave the Tamaraws a 2-1 set lead.
FEU maintained in control of the match in the 4th set and effectively ended Ateneo's season behind a Garcia running hit.
With a finals slot now locked in, the Tamaraws await the winner of the other Final Four pairing between first-seed NU Bulldogs and the fourth-seeded Adamson Soaring Falcons. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com
