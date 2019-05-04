The FEU Lady Tamaraws stay alive after outlasting the Ateneo Lady Eagles in a five-set thriller

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws live to see another day in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball Final Four after a grueling five-set win, 10-25, 25-23, 25-22, 12-25, 15-8 over the top-ranked Ateneo Lady Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 4.

Graduating opposite hitter Heather Guino-o was all over the place with 17 points off 8 attacks, 5 aces and 4 blocks, averting an early league exit.

With the win, the Season 80 finalist FEU forced a do-or-die match against the twice-to-beat Lady Eagles on Wednesday, May 8.

After a dominant 25-10 opening set by Ateneo, FEU dug deep to seize the next two sets, 25-23, 25-22.

The Lady Eagles then regrouped and took the 4th set in a 25-12 blitz.

Things fell apart in the payoff frame for Ateneo as Net Villareal anchored a crucial 4-0 FEU run for a 7-5 lead.

A series of errors from the blue side coupled with a timely smash from the graduating Jer Malabanan fully swung the game in FEU's favor.

A final miss-hit by Jules Samonte sealed the FEU win, epitomizing Ateneo’s error-filled outing. – Rappler.com