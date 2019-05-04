FEU stuns No. 1 Ateneo, forces do-or-die for UAAP title berth
MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws live to see another day in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball Final Four after a grueling five-set win, 10-25, 25-23, 25-22, 12-25, 15-8 over the top-ranked Ateneo Lady Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 4.
Graduating opposite hitter Heather Guino-o was all over the place with 17 points off 8 attacks, 5 aces and 4 blocks, averting an early league exit.
With the win, the Season 80 finalist FEU forced a do-or-die match against the twice-to-beat Lady Eagles on Wednesday, May 8.
After a dominant 25-10 opening set by Ateneo, FEU dug deep to seize the next two sets, 25-23, 25-22.
The Lady Eagles then regrouped and took the 4th set in a 25-12 blitz.
Things fell apart in the payoff frame for Ateneo as Net Villareal anchored a crucial 4-0 FEU run for a 7-5 lead.
A series of errors from the blue side coupled with a timely smash from the graduating Jer Malabanan fully swung the game in FEU's favor.
A final miss-hit by Jules Samonte sealed the FEU win, epitomizing Ateneo’s error-filled outing. – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.