Ateneo mum after shock loss to FEU
MANILA, Philippines – An hour after absorbing a shock loss to Far Eastern University, Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro finally exited the team’s dugout and immediately told the media that he won’t be doing a post-game session.
“Ngayon lang ako hindi magpapa-interview sa inyo. Sorry ha,” said Almadro.
(This is the first time that I won’t be doing a post-game interview with you guys. I’m sorry.)
A few minutes after Almadro went out, the Lady Eagles soon followed, and just like their head coach, politely declined for an interview.
Team captain Bea De Leon, though, had 3 words to say, “See you Wednesday!”
The No. 1 Lady Eagles hope to clinch a UAAP women’s volleyball championship berth in their second try on Wednesday, May 8, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.
Otherwise, it would be a monumental upset as Ateneo – holder of the top spot virtually all season – finished the elimination round with a league-best 12-2 record that secured the squad a twice-to-beat semifinal advantage.
The Lady Eagles flashed their dominant form in the 1st (25-10) and 4th (25-12) frames, yet the Lady Tamaraws proved to be the steadier squad in the 3 other nip-and-tuck sets. (READ: FEU stuns No. 1 Ateneo, forces do-or-die for UAAP title berth)
Kat Tolentino paced the Lady Eagles with 21 points, 17 off attacks, while Bea de Leon had 10 spikes, 5 aces and a block in a 16-point performance.
Overall, Ateneo’s numbers weren’t that bad compared to FEU’s. But clearly, it’s all the intangibles – heart, grit and resiliencey – that made all the difference for the fourth-ranked Lady Tamaraws.
And it’s those things that Ateneo hopes to match in the winner-take-all Wednesday as the Lady Eagles try not to let the Lady Tamaraws silence them again. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com
