Published 3:03 PM, May 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs made quick work of the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the Final Four to reach the UAAP men's volleyball finals for the 7th straight time.

NU cruised to a straight-sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 win over Adamson at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, May 5, to set the second longest finals streak in UAAP volleyball behind the La Salle Lady Spikers' 10 consecutive trips.

Kim Malabunga powered the defending champs with 16 points off 8 blocks, 7 attacks, and 1 ace.

A combination of multiple NU runs and untimely Adamson errors helped the Bulldogs clinch a commanding 2-0 set lead.

The champs then wasted no time and shut the door on the Falcons for good with a 16-7 start in the closeout set.

"Ito talaga 'yung goal namin noong simula pa lang ng game," said head coach Dante Alinsunurin. "Sana magtuluy-tuloy hanggang finals." (This is really our goal from the start of the game. I hope this continues up to the finals.)

NU completed the Season 81 finals cast after the FEU Tamaraws booted out Season 80 finalists Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, May 4. – Rappler.com