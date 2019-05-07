Ateneo and FEU fight for the last championship berth on Wednesday, May 8

MANILA, Philippines – It’s back to a level playing field in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball Final Four after the FEU Lady Tamaraws survived the twice-to-beat Ateneo Lady Eagles in a five-set thriller last Saturday, May 4.

Graduating star Heather Guino-o made sure that her collegiate career lived to see another day after tallying an all-around performance with 17 points off 8 attacks, 5 aces and 4 blocks.

“Pinatunayan namin na hindi pa po kami tapos (We proved we’re not yet done),” she declared in the post-game presser.

Fourth-year libero Buding Duremdes was stellar on the defensive end as well, laying out for 44 excellent digs in the season-saving win.

The winner-take-all showdown is set Wednesday, May 8, at 3:30 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

With both teams now putting their respective campaigns on the line, the Morayta-based Lady Tams are looking to keep going and return for a second straight UAAP finals appearance.

However, the towering stars of Katipunan didn’t get the first seed by sheer luck. With their UAAP careers now pushed on the ropes, Ateneo’s star core of Maddie Madayag, Bea de Leon and Kat Tolentino will make sure Saturday’s collapse won’t happen again.

Although the players were pummeled to silence after that game, first-year head coach Oliver Almadro assured that the team is fine heading to Wednesday’s do-or-die.

Whoever wins the series, however, will have no time to breathe as they will immediately face the well-rested and white-hot UST Golden Tigresses in Game 1 of the Finals on Saturday, May 11.

Will the Lady Eagles perch back atop collegiate volleyball’s biggest stage or will the charging Lady Tamaraws complete the stunning sweep?

