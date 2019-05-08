After missing last year’s finale, the Lady Eagles return to the championship round following a four-set disposal of the Lady Tamaraws in the do-or-die semis

MANILA, Philippines – Tested all series long, Ateneo proved why it’s this season’s top seed.

The Lady Eagles Eagles overcame a gritty challenge by the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, to book a return trip to the finals in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

Ateneo leaned on usual reliables Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag to fend off an FEU side that kept clawing back in the do-or-die Final Four on Wednesday, May 8, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The victory propelled Ateneo to a best-of-three Finals series against University of Santo Tomas, the No. 2 seed which dethroned La Salle last Sunday to clinch the first title slot.

FEU forced a winner-take-all after stunning Ateneo in a five-set thriller in the Final Four opener last Saturday. – Rappler.com