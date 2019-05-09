A new champion will be crowned as Ateneo and UST battle in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball best-of-three finals series

Published 9:59 AM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A new champion will emerge as University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo battle for the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball crown.

UST made sure of that as the Golden Tigresses ended the La Salle Lady Spikers’ bid for a fourth straight title with a thrilling five-set triumph in the Final Four.

It’s a big jump for the squad that finished near-bottom last season as rookie sensation Eya Laure and MVP contender Sisi Rondina made all the big plays to power the Tigresses to their first championship berth in 8 seasons.

Ateneo, meanwhile, returned to the big stage after failing to advance past the Final Four last year.

But the Lady Eagles had a bit of a scare as the fourth-ranked Far Eastern University dragged Ateneo to a do-or-die semifinal game.

The Lady Tamaraws stunned the top seeds in the Final Four opener with a five-set thriller, but the Lady Eagles – who had the luxury of a twice-to-beat advantage – came back strong behind Bea de Leon, Kat Tolentino and Maddie Madayag to dispose of FEU in a four-set decision.

In men’s action, the National University Bulldogs go for a second straight title against the FEU Tamaraws.

Here’s the complete schedule of the best-of-three championship series:

– Rappler.com