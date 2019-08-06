UAAP basketball to introduce 'Video Review Initiative' in Season 82
MANILA, Philippines – The new University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) commissioner for basketball tournaments Jensen Ilagan will introduce the 'Video Review Initiative' in Season 82.
Ilagan is also the technical director of the regional ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).
With this development, every member of the officiating pool will be mandated to review the games that were played the previous game day. (READ: Expect packed UAAP Season 82 as PH hosts 2019 SEA Games)
"If it's a good game, it will be the standard. If it's a bad game then it will serve as a lesson for the officials as well," Ilagan said as the UAAP Season 82 basketball tournaments will kick off on September 4.
"I commend the UAAP's choice, spearheaded by this season's host, as we continue to open our doors to candidates other than the traditional names in basketball," added UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag.
"He appears to be tech-savvy and is aligned with the UAAP's vision of using data to hold officials accountable."
Besides being the technical director of the ABL in the last 4 years, Ilagan is also a FIBA-certified table official.
Assisting Ilagan as tournament director is a former Ateneo Blue Eagle and Lyceum-Cavite High School Athletics Director LA Mumar.
The league, though, has yet to finalize the pool of game officials for the season.
Ilagan held a tryout last July 22 to 23 where 174 referees from 12 officiating groups attended the meet.
The pool was trimmed down to 73 referees who will all undergo intensive training next week.
The final pool of officials will be revealed on the third week of August, according to Ilagan. – Rappler.com
