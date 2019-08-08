'It's long overdue for the UAAP to have a basketball tournament for the girls,' says UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag

Published 2:55 PM, August 08, 2019

NEXT IN LINE. The UAAP girls basketball tournament hopes to produce national team members for the Gilas women's program. Photo by Joaqui Flores/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP will host a girls' basketball tournament for the first time in history in Season 82 as a demonstration sport.

The girls' tournament is slated to begin on October 26 together with the boys' basketball tournament, according to event sub-host National University.

"It's long overdue for the UAAP to have a basketball tournament for the girls," said UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag, who started his first professional venture in basketball as coach of Assumption High School's basketball team back in the 2000s.

Schools that have committed to join the four-team meet are Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle-Zobel, University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson University.

The league is hoping that the rest of the member schools develop their girls basketball program as well for a seamless transition from the juniors to the collegiate game.

"This is very important for the development of our women's players. Schools want to recruit girls out of high school who are already fundamentally sound," said Ateneo's representative to the board Erika Dy, who coached the Ateneo Lady Eagles from 2013-2015.

"Without a girls' division, there is not much interest from young dreamers to begin with at that level."

Besides this, the league is hoping that having this tournament will help the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in identifying the top young prospects for the country’s girls national team.

“Having a girls’ division is consistent with the UAAP’s mission to provide a training ground for our future national athletes. As much as the college teams will benefit from this, it’s really our Gilas women’s team that will reap fruits from it in the future,” added Dy, who also played for De La Salle-Zobel in high school.

The league will also be acquiring the services of Edith Boticario, who will assist UAAP basketball commissioner Jensen Ilagan as the league's first-ever female deputy commissioner.

Boticario is also a FIBA-licensed official and a former PBA referee. – Rappler.com