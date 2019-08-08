The UAAP basketball tournament features triple-header action in a compressed Season 82 due to the country's SEA Games hosting late this year

Published 11:43 PM, August 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 82 basketball tournament kicks off on Wednesday, September 4 with a blockbuster triple-header schedule.

On opening day, two-time defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles will headline the day's games against 3rd placer Adamson Soaring Falcons at 4 pm.

Earlier, the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons – who made a fairytale run to its first UAAP Finals in 32 years last season – will go up against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws at 12:30 pm while University of Santo Tomas and University of the East will lock horns at 10:30 am.

Due to the country's hosting of the Southeast Asian Games, the league compressed the first round to just 25 days by holding triple-headers every Wednesday. (LOOK: Key matchups for UAAP Season 82 men's basketball)

– Rappler.com