MANILA, Philippines – A packed venue for a packed game day.

That’s what the UAAP hopes to see as it encourages more students to support their schools by pricing the tickets for the men’s basketball triple-header every Wednesday at just P35.

Season 82 host Ateneo said the Student Wednesdays promo offers tickets for upper box and general admission at a discounted price at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena.

"We want to encourage more students to watch. With social media, the games are easily accessible, but nothing beats watching the games live. Because of this, we have been trying to find ways to promote student participation," said league president Em Fernandez of host Ateneo.

"We want to push Wednesdays, of course, class schedules permitting. So we decided to have Student Wednesday where they only have to pay the cost of printing a ticket to get into the playing venues."

The men’s game are scheduled at 10:30 am, 12:30 pm and 4 pm. After the second match, the venue will be cleared and a separate ticket will be sold to watch the last game.

Due to the country's hosting of the Southeast Asian Games, the league compressed the first round to just 25 days by holding triple-headers every Wednesday. (GAME SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 82 Men’s Basketball)

The new season unfolds with an opening ceremony on Sunday, September 1, while basketball action gets going on Wednesday, September 4.

Defending champion Ateneo headlines the opening-day games versus Adamson at 4 pm.

University of the Philippines, last season’s runner-up, tangles with Far Eastern University at 12:30 pm while University of Santo Tomas and University of the East battle at 10:30 am. – Rappler.com