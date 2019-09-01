IN PHOTOS: Ateneo lights up UAAP Season 82 opening ceremony
MANILA, Philippines – There's no NBA superstar this time, but UAAP Season 82 host school Ateneo de Manila University still made sure to put on a show when it declared the league officially open.
Unlike last year when Steph Curry lent glitter to the opening ceremonies, the UAAP still unveiled a lighting spectacle exuding a futuristic theme at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 1.
Hosted by volleyball star-turned-celebrity host Gretchen Ho, the event also featured Ateneo homegrown performance groups Blue Babble Battalion, The Company of Ateneo Dancers, OPM artists Spongecola and The Itchyworms to entertain the fans and communities of the 8 UAAP member schools.
Here are some of the jawdropping photos from the event:
POWERFUL. A futuristic-themed ceremony showcases all 8 member UAAP schools. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
ANIMO. La Salle's Green Archer squads target another competitive run. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
UNAWAKANAHIMO. Adamson looks to start out strong this season with the Falcons in the basketball tournament. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
BOMBA UE. University of the East hopes to stand proud with its Red Warriors crew. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
UP FIGHT. University of the Philippines aims to come out strong across all events with the Fighting Maroons. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
GO USTE. University of Santo Tomas' passionate fans add to the Growling Tigers' fearsome form. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
LET'S GO FEU. Far Eastern University's Tamaraw teams charge through every season. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
GO BULLDOGS. National University Bulldogs prove to have more bite over the years. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
ONE BIG FIGHT. The Ateneo Blue Eagles aim to fly high as hosts this season. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
UNITED. Student-athletes of the 8 member schools fill up the entire floor of the Mall of Asia Arena. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
WELCOMING. Ateneo president Fr Jett Villarin explains to the UAAP community what it means to 'do more,' linking it to this season's theme of 'All for More.' Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
NATIONAL ATHLETES. National fencer Maxine Esteban of Ateneo leads the UAAP student-athlete's oath of sportsmanship. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
– Rappler.com
