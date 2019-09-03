TITLE DEFENSE. Thirdy Ravena and the Ateneo Blue Eagles prove they're also kings in 3x3 basketball after tripping UST in last season's final. File photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – More basketball action awaits UAAP fans as 3x3 gets a major promotion when the league added the sport as one of the 31 medal events in Season 82.

"Starting this season, 3x3 basketball will be an official sport," said UAAP Season 82 president Emmanuel Fernandez of host Ateneo.

Far Eastern University will serve as the sub-host for this season's 3x3 basketball tournament set to take place on March 2020.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles and National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs aim for golden performances anew to add to their school's medal haul as they defend their titles in the men's and women's 3x3 divisions, respectively.

In the last two seasons, the league held 3x3 basketball competition as a demonstration sport.

Aside from the three-a-side basketball game, the UAAP will also launch high school beach volleyball as a medal event and junior lawn tennis as a demonstration sport.

Beach volleyball – which will be sub-hosted by University of Santo Tomas – will open its curtains on January 2020 while lawn tennis, sub-hosted by NU, is scheduled to take place on February 2020. – Rappler.com