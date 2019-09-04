PERFECT. Jack Animam leads the NU Lady Bulldogs' offense with 17 points. Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs stretched its immaculate run to 81 straight wins with an 80-60 conquest of Far Eastern University in a finals rematch on Wednesday, September 4, in the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jack Animam led the five-peat UAAP women's basketball champions with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Congolese center Rhena Itesi also did damage with 16 points, 6 boards, and 3 assists, while rookies Angel Surada and Camille Clarin tallied 10 points each in their UAAP debut.

The win, however, left a lot to be desired for coach Pat Aquino as the Lady Bulldogs' lackadaisical defense saw them trail, 43-48 in the 3rd frame.

"It was a hard win, rusty probably, overconfident, but the thing is we have to play double time against FEU," he said.

"Our players are still hesitant. We're coming up with a new system and they're still hesitant with that, but I just told them to play as hard as you can and everything will follow. That's what happened," he continued.

NU shook off those struggles and outscored FEU, 28-10, in the 4th frame to take the 20-point win.

Fil-Am forward Kelli Hayes, who previously played for the UCLA Bruins, chipped in 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists in her NU debut.

Clare Castro led FEU with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks, while Valerie Mamaril poured 16 points and 2 boards in a losing effort.



The Scores



NU 80 – Animam 17, Itesi 16, Surada 10, Clarin 10, Bartolo 8, Pingol 6, Del Carmen 5, Hayes 4, Canuto 4, Harada 0, Fabruada 0, Cacho 0, Cac 0.

FEU 60 – Castro 24, Mamaril 16, Delos Santos 10, Quiapo 4, Jumuad 4, Bahuyan 2, Vidal 0, Padayon 0, Adriano 0, Bastatas 0, Antiola 0.

Quarters: 16-17, 22-25, 52-50, 80-60.

