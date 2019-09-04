STRONG START. Cj Cansino and the UST Tigers open the new season with a bang over the UE Red Warriors. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers got off to a blazing start to open UAAP Season 82 with a 95-82 drubbing of the UE Red Warriors at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 4.

Rhenz Abando kickstarted an early 13-0 run in the 1st quarter to pull away with an early 24-16 lead. The lanky Pangasinense kept his hot streak up the entire half and entered intermission already with 15 of his 22 points for a 51-39 advantage.

The Tigers got the shooter’s touch well into the 2nd half as they pushed the lead as high as 23, 78-55, off a Zach Huang triple at the 7:43 mark of the 4th.

However, UE eventually woke from their slumber and mustered a 16-5 attack, ending with a Harvey Pagsanjan trey, 71-83, with 3:54 left.

But it was too little, too late as Abando and Renzo Subido shut the door on the Red Warriors with two straight buckets for the 88-71 gap in the last 2:35.

The Scores

UST 95 – Abando 22, Chabi Yo 19, Paraiso 10, Concepcion 10, Cansino 9, Subido 5, Cuajao 5, Cosejo 5, Ando 4, Nonoy 3, Huang 3, Pangilinan 0, Bataller 0.

UE 82 – Suerte 23, Diakhite 20, Pagsanjan 15, Mendoza 10, Tolentino 6, Abanto 5, Manalang 3, Apacible 0, Antiporda 0, Sawat 0, Conner 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 51-39, 69-52, 95-82.

– Rappler.com