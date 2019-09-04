Hot-shooting UST downs UE in UAAP Season 82 debut
STRONG START. Cj Cansino and the UST Tigers open the new season with a bang over the UE Red Warriors. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers got off to a blazing start to open UAAP Season 82 with a 95-82 drubbing of the UE Red Warriors at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 4.
Rhenz Abando kickstarted an early 13-0 run in the 1st quarter to pull away with an early 24-16 lead. The lanky Pangasinense kept his hot streak up the entire half and entered intermission already with 15 of his 22 points for a 51-39 advantage.
The Tigers got the shooter’s touch well into the 2nd half as they pushed the lead as high as 23, 78-55, off a Zach Huang triple at the 7:43 mark of the 4th.
However, UE eventually woke from their slumber and mustered a 16-5 attack, ending with a Harvey Pagsanjan trey, 71-83, with 3:54 left.
But it was too little, too late as Abando and Renzo Subido shut the door on the Red Warriors with two straight buckets for the 88-71 gap in the last 2:35.
The Scores
UST 95 – Abando 22, Chabi Yo 19, Paraiso 10, Concepcion 10, Cansino 9, Subido 5, Cuajao 5, Cosejo 5, Ando 4, Nonoy 3, Huang 3, Pangilinan 0, Bataller 0.
UE 82 – Suerte 23, Diakhite 20, Pagsanjan 15, Mendoza 10, Tolentino 6, Abanto 5, Manalang 3, Apacible 0, Antiporda 0, Sawat 0, Conner 0.
Quarters: 27-19, 51-39, 69-52, 95-82.
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.