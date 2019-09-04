Ateneo survives late Adamson rally to kickstart 3-peat campaign
TOPNOTCH. Thirdy Ravena and the Ateneo Blue Eagles get their title defense off to a hot start. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo's title three-peat campaign got off to a good start as the Blue Eagles clipped the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 70-52, in the UAAP Season 82 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 4.
Ange Kouame, last season’s Rookie of the Year, picked up right where he left off and delivered a dominant performance of 17 points,11 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 3 steals. His strong first-half outing helped the defending champs get up to a 32-23 lead at intermission, which ballooned to as high as 22 midway through the 3rd.
However, one-and-done transferee Val Chauca almost single-handedly brought Adamson back in the game, starting with a booming triple in the 4th to get within 9, 39-48.
They got as close as 5 points, 45-50, as debuting big man Lenda Douanga capped off a 19-2 charge with a putback midway through the period.
But Ateneo’s championship poise shone through in the endgame with a 13-0 finishing kick, highlighted by a four-point play by veteran Adrian Wong in the last 2:02 of regulation.
"We knew it was going to be tough," said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin. "It's the last team I really wanted to see in the first game."
Matt Nieto also delivered 14 points and dished out 4 assists, while Thirdy Ravena chipped in a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Eagles.
The Scores
Ateneo 70 – Kouame 17, Ma. Nieto 14, Ravena 10, Navarro 9, Belangel 7, Go 4, Mi. Nieto 3, Wong 3, Mamuyac 2, Tio 1, Andrade 0, Daves 0, Credo 0.
Adamson 52 – Chauca 17, Ahanmisi 7, Douanga 7, Camacho 4, Manlapaz 4, Fermin 4, Flowers 4, Lastimosa 3, Magbuhos 2, Zaldivar 0, Bernardo 0, Sabandal 0, Yerro 0, Mojica 0.
Quarters: 16-6, 32-23, 48-36, 70-52.
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.