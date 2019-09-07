MANILA, Philippines – UAAP fans will be treated to an early rivalry showdown as two-time champion Ateneo Blue Eagles go up against the debuting De La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 82 opening weekend of men’s basketball.

Fresh off a 70-52 blowout of fellow contender Adamson, the Blue Eagles will again look for good contributions from its star core of two-time Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena, Rookie of the Year Ange Kouame, and steady lead guard Matt Nieto.

Meanwhile, the retooled Archers are expected to lean on old reliables such as Mythical Five selection Justine Baltazar, fearless sniper Aljun Melecio, and two-way guard Andrei Caracut.

The 4 pm match on Sunday, September 8, will be a baptism of fire for La Salle’s massive batch of recruits such as transferees Jordan Bartlett, Tyrus Hill and Kurt Lojera.

One-and-done Green Archers will also show what they have as Fil-foreigners Keyshawn Evans, James Laput and Jamie Orme are set to debut under new head coach Gian Nazario and active consultant Jermaine Byrd.

On the other hand, the Blue Eagles will expect more of the same from their loaded and well-used bench featuring Mike Nieto, SJ Belangel and Isaac Go.

Will La Salle’s potential shine through for an upset or will Ateneo’s championship experience be in full show again?

