LOOK: Cute chibi GIFs show you how to cheer for your favorite UAAP teams
MANILA, Philippines – If you are following Rappler Sports' Twitter account, then you might have already seen these cute UAAP chibi mascots we launched for the much-hyped UAAP Season 82.
UAAP Season 82 opens TODAY! Please pick a hero.— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 1, 2019
Visit https://t.co/Xhl8xHe5NM for the latest news, features, schedule of games, team standings, and league updates. #UAAPSeason82 pic.twitter.com/4K1jvA86nR
Guess what? These chibi mascots don't just do the pose, they also KNOW how to actually cheer for your favorite UAAP teams!
From cheering human chibis to animals with fists (and wings) pumping up in the air, you can never go wrong with these mascots brimming with school pride.
Save these awesome GIFs on your mobile phones and use it on your social media accounts to show your school spirit in UAAP Season 82. You can also access these GIFs via Rappler's Giphy channel.
Adamson Soaring Falcons
Ateneo Blue Eagles
De La Salle Green Archers
FEU Tamaraws
NU Bulldogs
UE Red Warriors
UP Fighting Maroons
UST Growling Tigers
Who do you think will win the championship this year? Follow Rappler's coverage of UAAP Season 82 on rappler.com/uaap. – Rappler.com
Illustrations by Nico Villarete/Rappler
