MANILA, Philippines – If you are following Rappler Sports' Twitter account, then you might have already seen these cute UAAP chibi mascots we launched for the much-hyped UAAP Season 82.

Guess what? These chibi mascots don't just do the pose, they also KNOW how to actually cheer for your favorite UAAP teams!

From cheering human chibis to animals with fists (and wings) pumping up in the air, you can never go wrong with these mascots brimming with school pride.

Save these awesome GIFs on your mobile phones and use it on your social media accounts to show your school spirit in UAAP Season 82. You can also access these GIFs via Rappler's Giphy channel.

Adamson Soaring Falcons

Ateneo Blue Eagles

De La Salle Green Archers

FEU Tamaraws

NU Bulldogs

UE Red Warriors

UP Fighting Maroons

UST Growling Tigers

Who do you think will win the championship this year? Follow Rappler's coverage of UAAP Season 82 on rappler.com/uaap. – Rappler.com

Illustrations by Nico Villarete/Rappler