CLUTCH. Lenda Douanga more than makes up for a subpar opening-day performance. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – With all the Adamson shooters clamped down in their final possession, Lenda Douanga was left open and knocked in a stunning buzzer-beating triple as the Falcons managed to steal the game away from the NU Bulldogs, 84-83, in overtime in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, September 7.

Douanga capped a stellar double-double performance of 26 points and 19 rebounds with the Hail Mary shot, just when the young Bulldogs looked poised to complete an upset.

It was all Dave Ildefonso in the extra period as he scored the Bulldogs' first 5 points to give them a 79-78 lead with a little over two minutes left.

The second-year guard then made Simon Camacho pay for splitting at the line as he raced back for the nifty euro-step layup, 81-79, with 45 ticks left. However, Douanga got fouled on the other end right away and calmly sank the tying charities.

Off a timeout, Ildefonso then called isolation and sank a tough go-ahead layup over the outstretched arms of three Falcons with 1.4 left on the clock that gave the Bulldogs an 83-81 edge.

But Duoanga responded and the win averted an early upset as the Falcons, a semifinalist last season, bounced back from an opening-day loss to Ateneo for a 1-1 record.

Ildefonso powered the Bulldogs with a game-high 29 points.

Camacho added 14 points for the Falcons and Val Chauca also scored 13.

Ildefonso carried the NU momentum midway through the 4th as he buried 5 straight points to help the Bulldogs maintain a 65-58 lead.

Undeterred, the Falcon point guard duo of Jerom Lastimosa and Chauca stormed back within 2, 67-69, off a pair of jumpers in the final 2:22.

Chauca followed up his clutch trey with one more wild long bomb to take the 72-71 lead at the 1:35 mark. NU big man Issa Gaye then followed up with a go-ahead mid-range jumper, 73-72, in the next possession.

Adamson had a shot to take the lead anew, but Douanga fumbled the rock, resulting to a split trip at the line from Chino Mosqueda off a duty foul.

Douanga then made up for his mishap with a clutch tying putback, 74-all, off Camacho's missed floater with 3.3 ticks left.

Ildefonso then got called for a travel off the inbound, but got back right away with a key deflection to send the game to overtime.

After a back-and-forth first half, Adamson caught fire with a 9-2 run to start the 3rd up, 40-32, ending with an Aaron Fermin triple at the seven-minute mark.

However, the Bulldogs clawed their way back with timely stops and tied the game 52-all with 1:40 left off a steal and score by new team captain Shaun Ildefonso.

The Scores

Adamson 84 – Douanga 26, Camacho 14, Chauca 13, Lastimosa 10, Ahanmisi 10, Flowers 7, Zaldivar 2, Fermin 2, Bernardo 0, Yerro 0, Mojica 0, Manlapaz 0, Magbuhos 0.

NU 83 – Ildefonso 29, Gaye 16, Clemente 11, Oczon 7, Joson 5, S. Ildefonso 5, Mosqueda 3, Minerva 2, Mangayao 2, Diputado 2, Rangel 1, Tibayan 0, Yu 0, Gallego 0.

Quarters: 15-21, 31-30, 54-58, 74-74 (reg.), 84-83 (OT).

– Rappler.com