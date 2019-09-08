HOT HAND. FEU team captain Ino Comboy sizzles from downtown to post a career-high performance against UE. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws made it rain from downtown as they outgunned the UE Red Warriors, 81-65, for their first UAAP Season 82 men's basketball win at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 8.

FEU skipper Ino Comboy pumped in a career-high 24 points highlighted by a 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc as sophomore guard L-Jay Gonzales also starred with all-around numbers of 14 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals.

The Tamaraws, who came out charging in the final quarter, improved to 1-1 as the Warriors absorbed their second straight loss.

Led anew by Rey Suerte and Alex Diakhite, the Warriors bucked a slow start and got within 5 points multiple times during the game despite Comboy's hot streak from deep.

However, all it took was a string of missed defensive assignments early in the 4th for FEU to charge ahead with a 10-0 run for a 15-point spread, 68-53.

UE never recovered from there as Comboy drained one more long bomb for good measure in the last two minutes of regulation to retain a double-digit lead, 79-65.

The Scores

FEU 81 – Comboy 24, Gonzales 14, Tchuente 9, Ebona 7, Cani 7, Torres 6, Tuffin 5, Bienes 5, Stockton 2, Alforque 2, Celzo 0, Bayquin 0.

UE 65 – Diakhite 21, Suerte 17, Abanto 8, Manalang 8, Mendoza 4, Sawat 3, Pagsanjan 2, Apacible 2, Cruz 0, Tolentino 0, Camacho 0, Beltran 0, Antiporda 0.

Quarters: 17-10, 34-25, 58-51, 81-65.

– Rappler.com