UAAP Season 82: Team standings, scores
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo may be favored to go all the way again, but the rest of the UAAP teams look all set to spoil the Blue Eagles’ bid for a three-peat party.
University of the Philippines pumps up its roster with more stars as the Maroons shoot for a Finals return, while La Salle tries to turn its fortunes around with a new-look team after the Green Archers missed last year’s Final Four.
Adamson hopes to stay among the contenders with the Falcons fielding a mix of veterans and young hotshots as Far Eastern University likewise targets to keep the Tamaraws among the regular favorites.
University of Santo Tomas vows to regain its competitive form as National University and the University of the East also try to climb out of the cellar this season.
Follow @RapplerSports on Twitter for live game updates!
Game results
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.