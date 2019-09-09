MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo may be favored to go all the way again, but the rest of the UAAP teams look all set to spoil the Blue Eagles’ bid for a three-peat party.

University of the Philippines pumps up its roster with more stars as the Maroons shoot for a Finals return, while La Salle tries to turn its fortunes around with a new-look team after the Green Archers missed last year’s Final Four.

Adamson hopes to stay among the contenders with the Falcons fielding a mix of veterans and young hotshots as Far Eastern University likewise targets to keep the Tamaraws among the regular favorites.

University of Santo Tomas vows to regain its competitive form as National University and the University of the East also try to climb out of the cellar this season.

