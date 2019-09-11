SCARE. Justine Baltazar's Green Archers avert an upset just in time against Dave Ildefonso's Bulldogs. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle quickly bounced back from its UAAP Season 82 opening-game loss, but not after the Green Archers survived a scare for an 83-82 escape act against the NU Bulldogs in the men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 11.

The young Bulldogs found no answer for big men Justine Baltazar and Jamie Malonzo, who led the lengthy Archers with 23 and 14 points, respectively, in their breakthrough win.

However, the Bulldogs gave the Archers a good fight as they trimmed a 19-point lead down to two, 79-81, late in the 4th after a 13-1 run.

Shaun Ildefonso then gave the Bulldogs an improbable one-point lead, 82-81, off a wide-open triple in the final 28.2 ticks off the contest.

La Salle's Kurt Lojera, though, answered right back with a go-ahead bucket of his own to get the Archers back up one, 83-82.

NU had another chance to seal a close game, but Dave Ildefonso fumbled the ball down low as time expired for another heartbreaking loss.

The Scores

La Salle 83 – Baltazar 23, Malonzo 14, Melecio 10, Caracut 7, Lojera 6, Meeker 6, Serrano 6, Bates 4, Pado 4, Cagulangan 3, Cu 0, Hill 0, Manuel 0.

NU 82 – S. Ildefonso 26, Clemente 19, Gallego 12, Gaye 11, D. Ildefonso 8, Joson 2, Minerva 2, Mosqueda 2, Diputado 0, Galinato 0, Mangayao 0, Oczon 0, Tibayan 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 42-32, 67-57, 83-82.

– Rappler.com