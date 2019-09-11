TAKE CHARGE. Adamson's Jerrick Ahanmisi keeps tha game in control. File photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons did not need a game-winner this time to defeat the undermanned UE Red Warriors, 91-80, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 11.

Falcons sniper Jerrick Ahanmisi pumped in 28 points – 21 from three-point range – as Adamson picked up its second straight triumph for a 2-1 card.

Despite playing without Senegalese big man Alex Diakhite – who was under the weather – the win-seeking Warriors actually had a back-and-forth game for much of the first half even with Ahanmisi finding the shooter’s touch.

UE even seized a 48-47 lead early in the 3rd off a John Apacible putback, but that was the last time they would taste the advantage as Adamson responded with a massive 19-4 rally to take a 66-52 lead.

This momentum carried on well into the 4th as they maintained a 10-point lead, 88-78, even after a Jed Mendoza trey in the final minute from the red side.

Mendoza topscored for UE with 17 points while Apacible added 15.

The Scores

Adamson 91 – Ahanmisi 28, Lastimosa 16, Chauca 13, Douanga 11, Fermin 5, Bernardo 4, Camacho 4, Magbuhos 4, Orquez 4, Yerro 2, Flowers 0, Manlapaz 0, Mojica 0, Zaldivar 0.

UE 80 – Suerte 20, Mendoza 17, Apacible 15, Conner 13, Manalang 5, Tolentino 4, Abanto 3, Antiporda 3, Beltran 0, Cruz 0, Sawat 0.

Quarters: 19-21, 44-38, 66-57, 91-80.

– Rappler.com