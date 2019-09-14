MANILA, Philippines – Rey Suerte proved to be the lucky recruit the University of the East needed.

Suerte knocked in the game winner with 3.2 seconds left as the UE Red Warriors escaped a shorthanded La Salle Green Archers, 89-88, in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, September 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After trailing most of the game, La Salle looked headed to steal it after unleashing an 8-0 run capped by Encho Serrano’s and-1 play that nabbed the lead for the Green Archers, 83-81, with 1:07 left in the game.

UE’s Chris Conner drew a crucial foul off Justine Baltazar to knot the score at 83-all, but Serrano again put La Salle up by sinking both his freebies.

Suerte then drained the first of his two clutch shots, burying a go-ahead trey with 15.4 seconds to go in the game, 86-85.

La Salle star Aljun Melecio answered back with a triple, but Suerte came up with a game-winning three to seal the game for UE.

The Green Archers played minus Fil-Am recruits Jamie Malonzo, who sat out due to a sprained wrist, while Keys Meeker sustained a tendonitis injury. –Rappler.com