MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons bounced back with a huge 78-71 comeback win over the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, September 18.

The Falcons stormed all the way back from a 13-point 4th quarter gap, 48-61, thanks to the hot shooting of one-and-done veteran Val Chauca.

With 1:19 left in regulation, the Fil-Peruvian guard towed the Falcons within one, 70-71, off a clutch triple.

Ahanmisi then capitalized on UST's sudden meltdown with the game-sealing free throws in the game's waning seconds.

All in all, UST failed to score in the last 3 minutes of regulation as Adamson completed its massive run to steal the win.

With the victory, the Falcons tied the Tigers at 3rd place with identical 3-2 slates behind the 3-1 UP.

"We got a big lift from Val," Adamson coach Franz Pumaren said of Chauca. "That’s why he’s here. He’s here to guide this young team."

Chauca – who finished with 18 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds – sank two go-ahead free throws before Jerrick Ahanmisi converted off a Mark Nonoy blocked shot to complete a 12-0 attack, 74-71.

Rebounding from his shooting woes early in the season, Ahanmisi topscored for the Falcons with 24.

Thanks to Ahanmisi’s hot hand in the first half, Adamson soared to a 32-24 lead with 3:08 left in the 2nd. However, rising star Rhenz Abando joined UST’s three-point hot streak and led a 14-1 run to end the frame with the Tigers up 5, 38-33.

The Tigers used this momentum to establish a 10-point lead, 54-44, at the 2:30 mark in the 3rd quarter off a layup from the resurgent CJ Cansino.

But the Tigers collapsed in the final period as the Falcons completed the rally behind Chauco and Ahanmisi.

The Scores

Adamson 78 – Ahanmisi 24, Chauca 18, Douanga 9, Fermin 7, Lastimosa 6, Mojica 5, Magbuhos 4, Camacho 3, Manlapaz 2, Bernardo 0, Flowers 0, Yerro 0, Zaldivar 0

UST 71 – Chabi Yo 17, Cansino 10, Concepcion 10, Nonoy 10, Abando 9, Subido 6, Huang 4, Paraiso 3, Pangilinan 2, Ando 0, Caunan 0, Cuajao 0

Quarters: 19-15, 33-38, 48-58, 78-71

– Rappler.com