IN PHOTOS: UP vs NU – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Check out some snaps of the UP Fighting Maroons' thrilling escape over the NU Bulldogs
Published 6:56 PM, September 18, 2019
Updated 6:56 PM, September 18, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons grabbed solo 2nd place in the UAAP men's basketball tournament after surviving another scare.
The Maroons – who slipped past Adamson in overtime, 83-82, last weekend – again escaped by the slimmest of margins versus the NU Bulldogs, 80-79, on Wednesday, September 18 to climb to 3-1 and move just behind unbeaten Ateneo (4-0).
Check out some game snaps here:
TOP SCORER. Kobe Paras pumps in 25 points to lead the UP Fighting Maroons to their second straight triumph. Photo release
HEARTBREAKER. Dave Ildefonso and the NU Bulldogs absorb another one-point loss.Photo release
BIG BOOST. Reigning MVP Bright Akhuetie chips in 19 points for the Maroons. Photo release
CHALLENGED. 'NU is a lot, lot better than their 0-4 slate. If you're going to get into the margin of losses they had, I think that's going to be a record now,' UP coach Bo Perasol on NU's string of stinging setbacks. Photo release
COMPOSURE. 'Just like what coach said, we just need to learn how to close games,' says UP's Kobe Paras. Photo release
– Rappler.com