IN PHOTOS: Adamson vs UST – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Check out the action shots in the Adamson Falcons' come-from-behind win over the UST Growling Tigers
Published 8:23 PM, September 18, 2019
Updated 8:23 PM, September 18, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Falcons bounced back big to stay inside the top 4 in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament.
Behind Jerrick Ahanmisi and Val Chauca, the Falcons recovered from a painful overtime loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, 82-83, last weekend with a come-from-behind 78-71 triumph over the UST Growling Tigers on Wednesday, September 18.
The victory put the Falcons in a tie for 3rd with the Tigers at 3-2.
Check out some action shots here:
OVERPOWERED. Lenda Douanga and the Falcons take the fight out of Soulemane Chabi Yo and the Tigers in the last 5 minutes. Photo release
CLUTCH. Standout recruit Val Chauca knocks in a clutch triple in the last 79 seconds to help the Falcons recover from a 13-point deficit in the final quarter. Photo release
BACK IN FORM. Adamson star Jerrick Ahanmisi regains his shooting touch to finish with a game-high 24 points. Photo release
NOT ENOUGH. Soulemane Chabi Yo's double-double effort of 17 points and 15 rebounds for UST goes to waste. Photo release
UNSATISFIED. 'We just cannot relax till the very end of the game. I think we played kinda tentative,' says Adamson coach Franz Pumaren. Photo release
– Rappler.com