IN PHOTOS: FEU vs La Salle – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Check out some snaps of the FEU Tamaraws' commanding victory over the La Salle Green Archers
Published 10:24 PM, September 18, 2019
Updated 10:24 PM, September 18, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – A lot of things went right this time for the FEU Tamaraws.
After a woeful stint against defending champion Ateneo, the Tamaraws recovered with a masterful 66-55 triumph over the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, September 18.
The victory – which came after a sorry 63-46 whipping against the Blue Eagles – put the Tamaraws back in the middle of the pack with a 2-2 record.
Check out some game snaps here:
HOT START. Right from the get-go, L-Jay Gonzales and the Tamaraws come out in full control against Aljun Melecio and the Green Archers. Photo release
DOUBLE-DOUBLE. Patrick Tchuente props up the Tamaraws with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Photo release
FALLING SHORT. Jamie Malonzo finishes with 20 points after trying to lead the Green Archers' comeback bid. Photo release
CRUNCH TIME. Wendell Comboy helps the Tamaraws keep the Archers at bay in the closing minutes. Photo release
GOOD JOB. 'I’m just happy with the way we responded today especially coming off that loss to Ateneo,' says FEU coach Olsen Racela. Photo release
