MANILA, Philippines – A lot of things went right this time for the FEU Tamaraws.

After a woeful stint against defending champion Ateneo, the Tamaraws recovered with a masterful 66-55 triumph over the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, September 18.

The victory – which came after a sorry 63-46 whipping against the Blue Eagles – put the Tamaraws back in the middle of the pack with a 2-2 record.

