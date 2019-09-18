MANILA, Phiippines – The FEU Tamaraws bounced back from a forgettable loss against Ateneo with a 66-55 victory against the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, September 18 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Patrick Tchuente fueled the Tamaraws with a double-double performance of 19 points and 11 rebounds while Wendell Comboy knocked in 9 of his 11 points from beyond the arc.

With the win, the Tamaraws evened up their slate at 2-2 while the Archers fell to 1-3 at 7th place just above the winless NU Bulldogs.

"I'm just proud of the way we played today coming off that loss to Ateneo," said FEU coach Olsen Racela. "It just showed the competititon this season is so balanced. All the teams are capable of winning any given moment."

FEU established control as early as the 3:10 mark of the 2nd quarter, where the Tams got a 15-point lead, 32-17, after a Barkley Ebona up-and-under move.

However, the Archers came storming back in the 3rd frame off key triples by team leaders Andrei Caracut and Aljun Melecio. But La Salle only got as near as 5 points, 41-46, off a Kurt Lojera bucket in the final minute of the period.

FEU then re-established control with a Comboy triple early in the 4th for a 54-45 edge. The veteran guard then ended the Archers’ hopes for a comeback with a personal 5-0 run to push the lead to 11, 64-53, with only 1:35 left in regulation.

Fil-Am Jamie Malonzo led the Green Archers with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Scores

FEU 66 – Tchuente 19, Comboy 11, Bienes 9, Eboña 8, Alforque 7, Gonzales 5, Tuffin 4, Torres 3, Cani 0, Nunag 0, Stockton 0.

DLSU 55 – Malonzo 20, Caracut 10, Baltazar 6, Serrano 6, Melecio 5, Bates 2, Lojera 2, Meeker 2, Pado 2, Manuel 0.

Quarters: 19-14, 36-24, 49-43, 66-55.

