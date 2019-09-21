ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal – The La Salle Green Archers arrested an early losing skid with a 68-61 triumph over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Ynares Center on Saturday, September 21.

Team captain Andrei Caracut knocked in two clutch triples inside the last 58 seconds to help the Green Archers bounce back and improve their record to 2-3.

Justine Baltazar also came up big for La Salle with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Both squads traded leads in the payoff period as Val Chauca gave Adamson a 58-57 edge before Aljun Melecio responded with a free throw and a bucket that had La Salle regaining a 60-58 advantage with 3:01 remaining.

Caracut then capitalized on the momentum with a clutch trey as the Green Archers went up, 63-58, with 58 ticks left.

After Chauca sank 3 free throws to cut the deficit to two, Caracut negated that effort with another clutch long bomb to maintain a 66-61 lead at the 28-second mark of the game.

Adamson then shut the door on their own comeback hopes after a costly inbound turnover and an unsportsmanlike foul on rookie Joshua Yerro at the 20-second mark.

This resulted in two more Melecio free throws to ice the game for good.

Staring at a 12-point deficit early in the 1st quarter, the Archers found their touch in the 2nd and seized a 41-33 cushion on the back of Baltazar’s 15 first-half points.

It then became a see-saw affair in the 3rd quarter as Adamson regained a 47-46 lead off a free throw by Lenda Douanga to cap off a 10-1 run at the 2:34 mark.

The tight duel carried over in the final period before Caracut came through the clutch to help the Archers' avoid another alarming loss. – Rappler.com