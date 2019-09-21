IN PHOTOS: La Salle vs Adamson – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Published 8:24 PM, September 21, 2019
Updated 8:28 PM, September 21, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Traditional powerhouse La Salle admitted to feeling the heat after dropping 3 of its first 4 games in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament.
But the Green Archers faced the pressure head on and carved out a 68-61 victory over the Adamson Falcons on Saturday, September 21.
Check out some game photos of the thrilling duel:
RELIABLE. Justine Baltazar piles up the numbers anew with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks to lead La Salle. Photo release
BIG BOOST. Fil-Am Jamie Malonzo, a consistent double-double performer, drops another one with 12 points and 11 rebounds to help the Green Archers pick up a second win. Photo release
HEARTBREAKER. Adamson falls short even with Fil-Peruvian standout Val Chauca trying to carry his team in the final stretch. Photo release
CLUTCH. Andre Caracut's back-to-back triples in the last 58 seconds lift the Green Archers past Jerrick Ahanmisi and the Falcons. Photo release
POISED. Aljun Melecio's free throws in the dying seconds seal it for the Green Archers. Photo release
