MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles had no problem dispatching the winless NU Bulldogs with a 71-50 masterclass in the UAAP Season 82 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, September 22.

With the win, the two-time defending champions rose to 5-0 for the season while the Bulldogs went the opposite direction at 0-5.

It was all Ateneo from the get-go as they enforced their two-way prowess for the quick double-digit lead, 14-4, off a Thirdy Ravena mid-range jumper at the 2:09 mark of the 1st.

The Eagles only increased their firepower in the 2nd as young guns SJ Belangel and BJ Andrade raised the lead to 17, 41-24, off a pair of threes near the end of the half.

Although NU managed to limit Ateneo to just 9 points in the 3rd, it did nothing to help their cause as they still trailed 37-50 heading to the final frame.

From there, athletic stopper Gian Mamuyac continued his offensive surge as he highlighted a final 13-3 run to clinch a 25-point lead, 65-40, in the final 4 minutes. – Rappler.com