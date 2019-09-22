MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo made sure to avoid a heart-stopper against National University.

After seeing the Bulldogs push their first 4 opponents to the limit, the Blue Eagles came out charging from the get-go to hack out a lopsided victory, 71-50, in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, September 22 at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"Generally, I thought our effort was where it needed to be," said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

Check out some game snaps here:

– Rappler.com