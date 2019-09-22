IN PHOTOS: Ateneo vs NU – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Check out some game photos of the Ateneo Blue Eagles' commanding win over the NU Bulldogs
Published 5:39 PM, September 22, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo made sure to avoid a heart-stopper against National University.
After seeing the Bulldogs push their first 4 opponents to the limit, the Blue Eagles came out charging from the get-go to hack out a lopsided victory, 71-50, in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, September 22 at Ynares Center in Antipolo.
"Generally, I thought our effort was where it needed to be," said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.
Check out some game snaps here:
FULL CONTROL. ‘We competed in the 1st quarter up until the last minute,’ says Ateneo stalwart Angelo Kouame after flirting with a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 7 blocks. Photo release
OFF THE BENCH. Giving the Blue Eagles a boost, Gian Mamuyac fires 13 points on a 4-of-6 shooting clip. Photo release
STRUGGLING. NU star Dave Ildefonso can't find his range as he shoots a paltry 2-of-9 from the field. Photo release
STILL PERFECT. Thirdy Ravena and the Blue Eagles stay solo on top with a 5-0 card. Photo release
WINLESS. Shaun Ildefonso and the Bulldogs continue to search for a breakthrough triumph. Photo release
