ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers again leaned on the three-pointer to great effect as they outgunned the FEU Tamaraws, 82-74, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Ynares Center on Sunday, September 22.

Young guns Mark Nonoy and Rhenz Abando along with surprise performer Sherwin Concepcion led the UST shooting spree.

The Tigers, who rebounded from a loss against the Adamson Falcons, strengthened their hold of the 3rd spot at 4-2 while pinning a third loss on the Tamaraws in 5 games.

Soulemane Chabi Yo posted a double-double for the Tigers with 21 points and 15 rebounds while Concepcion fired 12 points – all from three-point range on a 4-of-8 clip – in just 11 minutes of action.

Coming from an early 11-point deficit in the 1st quarter, the hotshot Tigers stormed their way back into the game with their patented long bombs from Nonoy and Abando.

However, speedy sophomore L-Jay Gonzales stopped the bleeding with 5 straight points to end the half with a five-point lead for FEU, 39-33.

But that small advantage would eventually be vaporized in the 3rd as Abando sank a go-ahead trey, 46-43, at the six-minute mark.

Concepcion then capitalized on their momentum from deep as he went crazy with 3 straight triples to establish a 12-point lead, 64-52, with 36 ticks left in the frame.

UST then held this newfound lead well into the 4th as Chabi Yo bullied his way inside for a 73-62 advantage at the 5:47 mark.

Rey Bienes and Ino Comboy conspired for 5 quick points in the final minute to slice the lead to 5, 70-75, but Barkley Eboña immediately committed a costly unsportsmanlike foul on Renzo Subido on the fastbreak.

Subido then sank his charities while Ira Bataller iced the game with two more free throws off the bonus possession for a 79-70 edge.

Gonzales led the Tamaraws with 16 points on a 7-of-12 shooting, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Scores

UST 82 – Chabi Yo 21, Concepcion 12, Nonoy 11, Subido 11, Abando 10, Bataller 8, Paraiso 3, Ando 2, Cansino 2, Huang 2, Cuajao 0.

FEU 74 – Gonzales 16, Torres 14, Ebona 11, Comboy 10, Bienes 6, Tuffin 6, Alforque 4, Stockton4, Nunag 3, Cani 0, Celzo 0, Tchuente 0.

Quarters: 14-24, 34-39, 64-55, 82-74.

– Rappler.com