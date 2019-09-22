IN PHOTOS: UST vs FEU – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Check out some photos of the UST Tigers' come-from-behind triumph against the FEU Tamaraws
Published 9:02 PM, September 22, 2019
Updated 9:20 PM, September 22, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas got itself going from deep to drub Far Eastern University, 82-74, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Sunday, September 22 at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.
Down by double-digits early, the Growling Tigers turned things around in the second half behind the hot shooting of Sherwin Concepcion, Mark Nonoy, Rhenz Abando and the double-double outing of Soulemane Chabi Yo.
Check out some photos of the Tigers’ fourth win in 6 games:
COMEBACK. Rookie Rhenz Abando, one of UST's 5 double-digit performers, helps fuel the Tigers' second-half rally against the FEU Tamaraws. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
HOT SURPRISE. UST coach Aldin Ayo on Sherwin Concepcion, who fired all of his 12 points from three-point range: 'Maganda na yung mga rookies namin they are introducing themselves one by one.' Photo release
REBOUND. 'That was a good game. Good way to bounce back, masakit yung last namin na talo. Lahat ng mali namin dun sa last game namin... we tried to correct those mistakes,' says UST coach Aldin Ayo. Photo release
BIG NUMBERS. Soulemane Chabi Yo responds to Ayo's challenge and drops 21 points and 15 rebounds. Photo release
TOUGH LUCK. L-Jay Gonzales tries to help FEU regain its footing, but UST's shooting barrage proves too much. Photo release
