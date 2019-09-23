MANILA, Philippines – Another thrilling week in UAAP Season 82 men's basketball is already in the books.

Here's a look back at some interesting quotes from coaches and players:

UP coach Bo Perasol on the Maroons' near-meltdowns:

"Most of my players, my starters, a lot of them are ball dominant guys. Although we really wanted to make sure that we have our own plans, we have our own roles, sino mainit. But in the end, 'pag nakakakita na ng lamang, lumalabas 'yung personal at individual tendencies to score."

(Most of my players, my starters, a lot of them are ball dominant guys. Although we really wanted to make sure that we have our own plans, we have our own roles, whoever is hot. But in the end, when they see the lead, their personal and individual tendencies to score come out.)

UST mentor Aldin Ayo on rookie Sherwin Concepcion, who shot 12 points – all from three-point range – in just 11 minutes:

"Matagal ko nang inaantay 'yung laro niya na ganito. Maganda na 'yung mga rookies namin, they are introducing themselves one by one."

(I've long waited for him to have this kind of game. It's good that our rookies are introducing themselves one by one.)

Adamson's Filipino-Peruvian one-and-done player Val Chauca on relishing each game:

"What I really try to preach to the young guys is this is going to come and go really fast. In 3 months, this is going to be all over, you might never get the chance. Just two and a half [months]. You might never get the chance again, especially the seniors. So every time you step on the floor, you not only represent the school, God, but you represent your family, your loved ones, everyone that's helped you along your journey."

La Salle coach Gian Nazario on the Green Archers' 1-3 start:

"We really felt the pressure as a team. The coaching staff, the players, and everyone in the team felt the pressure."

UP star Kobe Paras on his post-game talk with Ildefonso brothers Shaun and Dave of NU:

"That's personal. But I grew up with Shaun and Dave. When I started playing basketball, they were basically my teammates. So we have a bond that no one really knows about. But I just told them to keep their heads up and they're going to win a game soon. They're a great team, and coach Jamike [Jarin] does a wonderful job coaching them."

FEU mentor Olsen Racela on this season's balanced field:

"Lahat ng (All of the) teams are capable of winning at any given moment, at any given time."

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin on the unbeaten Blue Eagles going all out every game:

"We can't take anybody lightly and it's disrespectful and I don't think we want to be characterized as a program or a team that's disrespectful to anybody or anything in our game. We know that we have to earn respect on our end and we freely give that the other way because we don't want to get caught unprepared." – Rappler.com