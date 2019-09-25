MANILA, Philippines – After three long weeks in the UAAP Season 82, the heartbreak is over for National University.

Taking full advantage of the FEU Tamaraws’ ice-cold shooting, the NU Bulldogs mustered a 61-39 beatdown to get their first win in the men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, September 25.

Building off a huge 37-13 lead at the half, the Bulldogs capped their dominance with a 29-point gap, 45-16, off a fastbreak layup by Dave Ildefonso at the 4:16 mark. At that point, Ildefonso had actually outscored the entire Tamaraws squad, 18-16.

Although FEU managed to trim the lead below 20 points midway through the 4th, 31-49, after a quick L-Jay Gonzales layup, their run was just too little, too late as NU cruised to the easy breakthrough win.

Ildefonso paced the Bulldogs with 20 points on an 8-of-15 shooting and 8 rebounds.

Barkley Eboña buried 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Tamaraws, who shot a woeful 15-of-79 from the field (19%).

The Scores

NU 61 – D. Ildefonso 20, Oczon 9, S. Ildefonso 8, Gaye 7, Clemente 6, Gallego 3, Joson 3, Yu 3, Mosqueda 2, Diputado 0, Galinato 0, Malonzo 0, Mangayao 0, Minerva 0, Rangel 0, Tibayan 0.

FEU 39 – Ebona 17, Stockton 7, Nunag 5, Gonzales 4, Bienes 2, Comboy 2, Tempra 2, Alforque 0, Bayquin 0, Cani 0, Celzo 0, Mantua 0, Tchuente 0, Torres 0, Tuffin 0.

Quarters: 14-6, 37-13, 47-24, 61-39.

– Rappler.com