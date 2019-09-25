MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles rode a massive third-quarter storm to drub the UE Red Warriors, 85-68, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, September 25.

The Blue Eagles – unbeaten in 16 games since October 10, 2018 – stayed solo on top at 6-0 and moved within a win of a first-round sweep.

Ange Kouame dropped 16 points on top of 12 rebounds and 3 blocks while Thirdy Ravena also collected 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks to lead Ateneo.

After leading by just a point at the half, the Blue Eagles then virtually made it a no contest in the 3rd after a massive 23-5 run capped off by an Adrian Wong triple for a 57-40 lead.

The two-time defending champions then kept their foot on the gas as they led by as many as 22 points, 69-47, off another Wong long bomb with 53 ticks left in the frame.

Wong finished with 11 points, 9 coming from three-point range.

The in-form Rey Suerte and the rest of the Warriors tried their best to make a comeback in the 4th, but only got as near as 17, 63-80, with two minutes left in regulation.

Suerte finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks to pace UE.

The Scores

Ateneo 85 – Kouame 16, Ravena 15, Wong 11, Navarro 9, Belangel 6, Go 6, Mamuyac 6, Tio 5, Maagdenberg 4, Chiu 3, Ma. Nieto 2, Mi. Nieto 2, Andrade 0, Credo 0, Daves 0, Mallillin 0.

UE 68 – Suerte 15, Conner 9, Tolentino 9, Diakhite 8, Abanto 6, Cruz 6, Camacho 5, Mendoza 5, Pagsanjan 5, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0.

Quarters: 11-15, 34-35, 69-50, 85-68.

– Rappler.com