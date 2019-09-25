MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines stunned La Salle with a 72-71 fightback to nab its fourth straight win in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, September 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Juan Gomez de Liaño intercepted Aljun Melecio's wild crosscourt pass before the UP standout knocked in the game-winning triple with 7.8 seconds left.

Check out some photos of the Fighting Maroons' thrilling escape:

– Rappler.com