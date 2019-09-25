IN PHOTOS: UP vs La Salle – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Check out some photos of the UP Fighting Maroons' thrilling escape over the La Salle Green Archers
Published 8:02 PM, September 25, 2019
Updated 8:14 PM, September 25, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines stunned La Salle with a 72-71 fightback to nab its fourth straight win in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, September 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Juan Gomez de Liaño intercepted Aljun Melecio's wild crosscourt pass before the UP standout knocked in the game-winning triple with 7.8 seconds left.
Check out some photos of the Fighting Maroons' thrilling escape:
BIG RALLY. Bright Akhuetie and the UP Fighting Maroons slip past the La Salle Green Archers after climbing out of a 13-point hole. Photo release
STALWART. Kobe Paras continues his impressive play for the Maroons, finishing with 21 points on a 13-of-14 clip from the charity stripe on top of 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Photo release
CLUTCH. Juan Gomez de Liaño does what he does best, lifting the Maroons past the Green Archers with a game-winning triple with just 7.8 seconds left. Photo release
HEARTBREAKER. Andrei Caracut fires 16 points to lead La Salle before UP winds up spoiling their bid for back-to-back wins. Photo release
WILD 'N WINNING. 'My team is just like leading a chariot with wild stallions,' says UP coach Bo Persaol. 'One goes to the right, one to the left, one to the middle, but come winning time, they get their acts together. We get the win, what can I say?' Photo release
– Rappler.com