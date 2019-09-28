MANILA, Philippines – Four-peat seeking University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle posted contrasting wins to remain unbeaten in the UAAP Season 82 women's beach volleyball tournament Saturday, September 28 at Sands SM By The Bay.

The Golden Tigresses' Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor made quick work of Adamson University's Kring Uy and Chen Ave, 21-10, 21-9, to extend their dominant winning run to 4 matches and 22nd consecutive since 2016.

The Lady Spikers also improved to 4-0, but Tin Tiamzon and Justine Jazareno needed 3 sets to top Far Eastern University's Sheena Gallentes and Sheila Mae Kiseo, 21-23, 21-10, 15-10.

"We have the potential to go far in this tournament and I’m proud of my teammates because we really worked hard in training," said Tiamzon.

The Lady Tamaraws fell to 3rd at 3-1.

Ateneo's Ponggay Gaston and Roma Mae Doromal made quick work of National University's Andrea Abian and Chlea dela Fuente, 21-10, 21-8, to seize solo 4th place.

The Lady Eagles have won their last two matches after opening the season at 0-2.

FEU got a lifeline after Kiseo delivered the goods late in the extended 2nd set, but De La Salle overcame a 0-3 start, with Tiamzon taking over, scoring back-to-back hits for a 10-8 lead.

Tiamzon and rookie Jazareno then delivered the key kills to seal the deal for the Lady Spikers

In the other women's match, University of the Philippines finally entered the win column, as Rosie Rosier and Euri Eslapor outlasted University of the East's Lyen Ritual and Juliet Catindig, 12-21, 21-18, 15-13.

The Lady Maroons tied their victims and the Lady Falcons from 5th to 7th places at 1-3, while the Lady Bulldogs remained winless in 4 contests. – Rappler.com