MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers avoided grazing the UAAP Season 82 cellar with a 92-77 win over the UST Growling Tigers in men's basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 28.

With the win, the Archers not only ended the first round with a 3-4 slate but also made up for a recent heartbreak where a fourth-quarter collapse and a costly end-game error led to a one-point loss to the UP Fighting Maroons, 71-72.

La Salle guard Encho Serrano pumped in a career-high 29 points on a 13-of-22 shooting clip and grabbed 5 rebounds to lift the Archers, who pinned a third loss on the Tigers.

Thanks to their deep back court, the Archers established a 10-point lead at the half, 42-32, despite Brent Paraiso's early 15-point eruption. The former Archer role player wound up finishing with a career-high 22 points.

Despite UST's attempts at a comeback off the production of Paraiso and Rhenz Abando, it was Serrano who held the fort down in the 3rd with his bullying layups down low.

La Salle then blew the game wide open midway through the payoff period with a 13-5 run capped by a Jamie Malonzo two-handed jam for an 80-63 advantage.

Melecio then sealed the deal with back-to-back triples for an 88-71 gap in the final two minutes of regulation.

The Tigers stayed put at 3rd with a 4-3 card.

The Scores

La Salle 92 – Serrano 29, Melecio 26, Malonzo 13, Bartlett 7, Caracut 6, Baltazar 4, Hill 3, Bates 2, Manuel 2, Laput 0.

UST 77 – Paraiso 22, Chabi Yo 16, Abando 9, Nonoy 9, Concepcion 8, Huang 4, Subido 4, Ando 2, Cansino 2, Bataller 1, Cuajao 0, Pangilinan 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 42-32, 67-58, 92-77.

