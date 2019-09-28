MANILA, Philippines – After wrapping up the first round with a commanding victory, La Salle hopes to leave its early struggles behind.

The Green Archers rebounded from recent heartbreaks with a 92-77 drubbing of the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, September 28.

Encho Serrano, Aljun Melecio, and Jamie Malonzo delivered the numbers to help the Archers stay in the middle of the pack with a 3-4 record going into the second round.

Check out some game photos here:

– Rappler.com