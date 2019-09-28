IN PHOTOS: La Salle vs UST – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
Check out some game photos of La Salle's key win over UST that helped the Green Archers stay in the middle of the pack
Published 5:36 PM, September 28, 2019
Updated 5:43 PM, September 28, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – After wrapping up the first round with a commanding victory, La Salle hopes to leave its early struggles behind.
The Green Archers rebounded from recent heartbreaks with a 92-77 drubbing of the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, September 28.
Encho Serrano, Aljun Melecio, and Jamie Malonzo delivered the numbers to help the Archers stay in the middle of the pack with a 3-4 record going into the second round.
Check out some game photos here:
FOCUSED. Unlike in their recent losses, Jordan Bartlett and the Green Archers make sure to stick to the game plan drawn up by La Salle consultant Jermaine Byrd. Photo by Alvin S. Go/Rappler
ON FIRE. La Salle gets off to a hot start against the UST Growling Tigers as Encho Serrano winds up posting a career-best 29 points. Photo release
IN THE ZONE. Aljun Melecio also gets his way from deep, going 6-of-9 from beyond the arc to pour in 26 points and 5 assists. Photo release
OTHER SIDE. UST fails to wrap up their first-round campaign with a win despite the career-high 22-point performance of former La Salle player Brent Paraiso. Photo release
CLOSING OUT. Jamie Malonzo makes sure the Green Archers finish strong as the Fil-Am standout posts a near double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Photo release
– Rappler.com