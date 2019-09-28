MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws found their touch early on and never let go in their 83-71 triumph against the reeling Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 28.

With the win, the Morayta-based squad created a three-team logjam at 4th place alongside Adamson and La Salle with identical 3-4 slates.

Rookie sensation Xyrus Torres unleashed a career-high 21 points, 15 from three-point range, and also pulled down 5 rebounds to power the Tamaraws.

Pat Tchuente similarly posted career-high numbers of 21 points built on a 6-of-10 shooting clip on top of 19 boards, and 6 blocks.

FEU shot out of the gates with a 22-15 1st quarter, just two markers away from their 3rd quarter total in a forgettable 39-point output in their loss to NU.

Although Adamson managed to trim the deficit down to just 5 points, 50-55, after back-to-back Val Chauca layups, young Tamaraws Torres and L-Jay Gonzales capped off a 13-2 response to re-establish a 68-52 advantage heading to the 4th.

Thanks to Tchuente effectively manning the middle this game, FEU maintained a double-digit lead midway through the 4th, 71-61, off a putback layup.

Adamson then compounded its woes at the 3:52 mark as their big man Lenda Douanga got sent off with his 5th foul.

Gonzales then sealed the deal with one more jumper in the final minute to clinch their first 80-point game this season.

The Scores

FEU 83 – Tchuente 21, Torres 21, Stockton 10, Comboy 9, Gonzales 9, Eboña 8, Nunag 4, Cani 1, Alforque 0, Bienes 0, Tuffin 0.

Adamson 71 – Chauca 14, Ahanmisi 12, Douanga 11, Manlapaz 10, Camacho 7, Yerro 7, Lastimosa 4, Mojica 4, Zaldivar 2, Bernardo 0, Flowers 0, Fermin 0, Magbuhos 0, Orquez 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 38-31, 68-52, 83-71

– Rappler.com