MANILA, Philippines – National University hardly broke a sweat, running away early before taking a 109-54 victory over University of the East to complete a first-round sweep of the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament Sunday, September 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped the gun and used a telling 37-3 first-quarter barrage to set the tone for their seventh win this season and extend their historic win streak to 87 games.



Fresh from her Gilas Women stint, Jack Animam poured 20 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal to lead NU.



"They were ready to step up. We thought Jack will not be able to play, but she surprised us," said assistant coach Julie Amos, who called the shots for coach Pat Aquino who is still in India for the 2019 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

"Kung 'di naman dahil sa kanila, 'di ko magagawa yun," said Animam. "Kahit pagod kami, nandoon pa rin yung tiwala nila kaya sinusuklian ko lang yun."

(I won't be able to do that without them. We're all tired, but they still trust me, so I'm just returning that trust.)

Congolese center Rhena Itesi also dropped 20 points and 14 boards, while Mikka Cacho added 11 points and 3 assists as all 14 Lady Bulldogs scored at least 3 in the game.



It was all NU as its lead further swelled to as high as 58, 105-47, after a Melody Cac jumper with 2:17 left in the game.



As much as the Lady Bulldogs are halfway through their quest for a sixth title, Amos reiterated that there are still a lot of things they can improve on.



"We're happy it turned out well but there's still a lot of improvements," she said. "We have to be ready, everybody's on our back, so we also have to be on our toes."



Joyce Terrinal paced the Lady Warriors (1-6) with 21 points and 4 rebounds, while Jearzy Ganade got a double-double of 12 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists, but committed 10 turnovers in the process.

The Scores



NU 109 – Animam 20, Itesi 20, Cacho 11, Cac 8, Harada 8, Clarin 7, Bartolo 6, Pingol 6, Surada 6, Del Carmen 4, Fabruada 4, Canuto 3, Goto 3, Hayes 3.



UE 54 – Terrinal 21, Ganade 12, Cuadero 8, Cortizano 7, Nama 4, Raymundo 2, Caraig 0, Ordas 0, Pedregosa 0, Tinio 0.



Quarters: 37-3, 61-19, 92-40, 109-54.

– Rappler.com