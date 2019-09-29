MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors got back to their winnning ways in UAAP Season 82 with a 78-72 win over the NU Bulldogs in men's basketball at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 29.

With the win, the Red Warriors ended the first round with a 2-5 record as they sent the Bulldogs to the cellar at 1-6.

Alex Diakhite led the way for the Red Warriors with 22 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, albeit with 9 turnovers.

UE team captain Phillip Manalang also bounced back with 13 markers and 7 assists as his team eclipsed its 1-13 record last season.

Off a double-digit deficit in the first half, the Bulldogs clawed their way back to tie the game, 45-all, midway through the 3rd off a Mike Malonzo and-one.

However, UE did not allow their foes to go ahead as they responded with a crucial 12-2 run to end the quarter up 10, 57-47. The in-form Phillip Manalang then extended the lead to 13, 60-47, off a triple to begin the 4th.

But NU did not let up and closed the gap back to one, 68-69, off a Migs Oczon trey capping off an 8-0 spurt with 3:27 left in regulation.

NU, however, shut down its own run as Dave Ildefonso inadvertently hit Nick Abanto's face off a steal, netting him an unsportsmanlike foul.

Abanto then split his charities for a four-point UE lead, 76-72, in the final 34 ticks. NU was unable to get a bucket in the next possession as Rey Suerte sealed the deal with two more free throws off a duty foul.

Patrick Yu paced NU with 17 points in as many minutes off the bench while Ildefonso was held to just 6 markers with 7 turnovers.

The Scores

UE 78 – Diakhite 22, Manalang 13, Suerte 12, Tolentino 12, Abanto 8, Antiporda 6, Cruz 5, Apacible 0, Lorenzana 0, Pagsanjan 0

NU 72 – Yu 17, Ildefonso S 11, Gallego 8, Oczon 8, Clemente 6, Ildefonso D 6, Joson 5, Malonzo 5, Gaye 4, Tibayan 2, Galinato 0, Mangayao 0, Minerva 0, Mosqueda 0.

Quarters: 18-12, 37-32, 57-47, 78-72

– Rappler.com