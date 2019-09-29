MANILA, Philippines – Defending three-time women's titlist University of Santo Tomas and La Salle formalized their Final Four entry after beating separate foes Sunday, September 29 in the UAAP Season 82 beach volleyball tournament at Sands SM By The Bay.

Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor gave the Golden Tigresses their fifth consecutive win after topping Far Eastern University’s Sheena Gallentes and Sheila Mae Kiseo, 21-11, 21-15, while the Lady Spikers' Tin Tiamzon and Justin Jazareno also improved to 5-0 following a 21-11, 21-9 romp of University of the East's Lyen Ritual and Juliet Catindig, 21-11, 21-9.

"Yung goal po namin is ma-defend yung crown para din kay ate Sisi [Rondina], kasi ilang seasons din na nag-champion siya. Ayaw namin na mabigo siya," said Barbon.

(Our goal is to defend the crown because Sisi Rondina won the championship for the school for several seasons. We don’t want to fail her.)

UST and La Salle, which will cross paths in the final day of the preliminaries Wednesday, remain on course for another Finals duel.

Ateneo boosted its semis bid as Ponggay Gaston and Roma Mae Doromal beat Rosie Rosier and Euri Eslapor of University of the Philippines, 20-22, 21-16, 15-12.

The Lady Eagles tied the Lady Tamaraws at 3-2.

Adamson University's Kring Uy and Chen Ave outplayed National University's Andrea Abian and Chlea dela Fuente, 21-2, 21-9, for its second win in 5 matches and moved just one game out of the No. 4 spot.

The Lady Warriors and the Lady Maroons dropped to 1-4, while the Lady Bulldogs suffered their fifth straight loss. – Rappler.com