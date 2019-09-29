MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles flexed their dominance anew in UAAP Season 82 with an 89-63 blasting of finals foes UP Fighting Maroons in men's basketball at the jam-packed Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 29.

With the win, the two-time defending champions finished the 1st round with a clean 7-0 sweep while UP maintained a hold of 2nd place at 5-2.

Off just a four-point lead at the half, Ateneo shot out of intermission with a 10-1 run, 45-32, punctuated by a wide-open Matt Nieto triple at the 7:29 mark.

The Maroons then made matters worse for themselves as head coach Bo Perasol completely lost his cool and charged at the referee after an alleged non-call at the 6:23 mark. The fourth-year tactician had to be restrained by players and fellow staff as he was expectedly thrown out of the game.

Meanwhile, the composed champs kept chugging along as they ran out to an 18-point lead, 59-41, after an SJ Belangel three with 1:36 left in the 3rd.

Keeping the pressure up until the 4th, Belangel danced around with a nifty crossover before dishing a wrap-around pass for an easy Ange Kouame dunk, 69-53, at the 6:15 mark.

Ateneo then made it a 20-point advantage shortly after, 73-53, off another highlight Matt Nieto pass for the easy Kouame layup.

The Blue Eagles then just ran the score up to a 27-point lead, 89-62, after an open Kouame dunk and a Tyler Tio three in the final minute. – Rappler.com