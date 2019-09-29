MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo kept it together all game to hack out a dominating victory over University of the Philippines and complete a 7-0 sweep of the UAAP Season 82 first round.
Showing poise amid the highly emotional game, the Blue Eagles overpowered the Fighting Maroons, 89-63, in the men's basketball Finals rematch in front of a crowd of 19,861 on Sunday, September 29 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Ateneo stars Ange Kouame, Matt Nieto, and Thirdy Ravena showed up as expected while the Maroons didn't get the usual numbers from reigning MVP Bright Akhuetie and even saw an irate coach Bo Perasol get ejected.
Check out some game photos:
COMPOSURE. The Ateneo Blue Eagles prove unflappable in the face of pressure as the usual reliables take charge including Matt Nieto, who tallies 18 points, 5 boards, and 3 assists. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
TEAM TOWERS. Ateneo's Ange Kouame wins the battle of the bigs as the Ivorian slotman posts 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 blocks. UP's Bright Akhuetie, meanwhile, gets into early foul trouble to finish with a measly 6 points. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
STEADY PRESENCE. Thirdy Ravena unloads 13 points for an Ateneo side that again proves too methodical. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
THROWN OUT. UP coach Bo Perasol loses his cool and gets ejected at the 6:23 mark of the 3rd quarter as he confronts a referee for an alleged series of non-calls.Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
DEJECTED. UP stalwart Kobe Paras again drops a team-high 15 points but can't quite turn things around for the UP Maroons. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
STILL TRYING. Ricci Rivero continues to search for his old form as he finishes with 6 points for the UP Maroons, who at one point trailed Ateneo by 27 points, 89-62. Photo release
FOCUSED. Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin says he's glad his defending champions 'didn't get carried away with the crowd and the emotions.' Photo release
