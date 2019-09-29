MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo kept it together all game to hack out a dominating victory over University of the Philippines and complete a 7-0 sweep of the UAAP Season 82 first round.

Showing poise amid the highly emotional game, the Blue Eagles overpowered the Fighting Maroons, 89-63, in the men's basketball Finals rematch in front of a crowd of 19,861 on Sunday, September 29 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo stars Ange Kouame, Matt Nieto, and Thirdy Ravena showed up as expected while the Maroons didn't get the usual numbers from reigning MVP Bright Akhuetie and even saw an irate coach Bo Perasol get ejected.

Check out some game photos:

– Rappler.com