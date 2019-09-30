MANILA, Philippines – The race for the UAAP Most Valuable Player award is as tight as it could get with UST's Soulemane Chabi Yo and Ateneo's Ange Kouame emerging as the top contenders after the first round of Season 82 men's basketball.

Putting up league-highs of 19.9 points and 15.3 rebounds and leading the Growling Tigers to a 4-3 record, Chabi Yo has put himself in a good position to win the coveted plum with 82.71 statistical points (SPs).

Kouame, meanwhile, lurks behind with 81.43 SPs after averaging 14.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, a league-leading 4.9 blocks, and 1.3 steals all the while powering the Blue Eagles to an unblemished record of 7-0.

UP's reigning MVP Bright Akhuetie finished 3rd with 69 SPs behind 14.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and a UAAP-best 1.7 steals for the 5-2 Fighting Maroons, while his teammate Kobe Paras placed 4th with 65.2 SPs.

Paras averaged 18.6 points and 1.4 blocks in the 5 games he played.

UE's Alex Diakhite, who normed 15.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks and proved to be one of the bright spots for the Red Warriors despite a 2-5 card, complete the top 5 with 64.83 SPs.

Rounding out the top 10 are UE's Rey Suerte (62.29), La Salle's Jamie Malonzo (61.5) and Justine Baltazar (58.57), Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena (57.71), and Adamson's Lenda Douanga (56.86). – Rappler.com