MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers have been housing some of the UAAP's brightest young prospects.

From fielding last year's Rookie of the Year runner-up CJ Cansino, UST now boasts two more must-watch young guns in Mark Nonoy and Sherwin Concepcion.

Nonoy, a UAAP Juniors Mythical Team selection last year in his one-and-done season with the Tiger Cubs, leads the statistical race after this year's first round with 38.29 statistical points (SPs).

The 19-year-old speed freak Nonoy is UST's 3rd leading scorer with averages of 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, albeit just shooting 24%.

Concepcion, a 22-year-old rookie from Mapua University High School, is making the most of his long-awaited collegiate debut by coming in at 2nd place with 33.86 SPs.

He ranks just behind Nonoy in the UST scoreboard as well with norms of 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on a serviceable 31% shooting clip from three-point land.

Batang Gilas guard-turned-FEU Tamaraws sniper Xyrus Torres comes in at 3rd place with 27.29 SPs.

Much like what he is known for in the international scene, Torres is now one of the Tamaraws' most prolific shooters alongside senior guard Wendell Comboy with averages of 8.3 points on a 16-of-48 clip (33%) from downtown – the most made three-pointers and the highest long-range efficiency among rookies.

Adamson Soaring Falcons forward AP Manlapaz checks in at 4th with 24.86 SPs on averages of 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in just 14 minutes a game.

Although labeled an "underachiever" in high school by head coach Franz Pumaren, Manlapaz has leapfrogged his fellow Falcon rookies who have had bigger impact in the juniors level like former NCAA Juniors Mythical Five member Aaron Fermin and former Baby Falcons top scorer Joem Sabandal.

Finally, UE Red Warriors rookie Harvey Pagsanjan rounds out the top 5 with 22 SPs built on norms of 6 points and 2 rebounds in just 15 minutes a game.

While team consultant Lawrence Chongson has yet to fully unleash the former Hope Christian High School stalwart, UE fans can remain excited as Pagsanjan is just a year removed from regularly dropping 30-plus points in the National Basketball Training Center tournament, an annual nationwide showcase of the hottest high school prospects. – Rappler.com